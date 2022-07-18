13-acre plot belonging to former NCP MLC auctioned for 60.41 crore, money to paid to RBI subsidiary

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune has bought a 13-acre prime urban plot owned by former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale run Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank on July 15.

The plot located at Koregaon on Pune-Solapur highway was auctioned as per the court order for ₹60.41 crore.

The APMC has paid 15%and the remaining amount will be paid in a month’s time. According to bank administrator RS Dhondkar, the amount will be deposited in the account of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGDC), subsidiary of RBI as repayment towards ₹270 crore that it had extended towards payment of depositors who had invested ₹5 lakh each with the earlier bank.

Dhondkar said “ It was an attached property , auctioned as per the court order and purchased by APMC. The money will be deposited in the court and as a bank we will ask them to refund to DICGDC . The DICGDC has already given ₹270 crore and it has to be repaid. The money was given to the investors as per the central government act according to which the government pays ₹5 lakh to every depositor and the money has to be recovered from the borrower and repaid to DICGDC . We will tender the application and the court will give necessary directions. We will plead before the court that the amount earned during the auction is kept with the bank, so that we will get interest and money can be used to pay the investors. We still have to recover ₹700 crore from the borrower.”

At least 16,416 investors have received ₹5 lakh each as deposit insurance against their defrauded amount in the Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank Limited fraud case.

According to APMC administrator Madhukar Garad , the land will be developed in a wholesale vegetable market hub with modern facilities. The new market will entail catering to unloading of heavy vehicles and its proximity to Uruli Kanchan railway station will lead to swifter delivery of vegetables to the market and vice versa.

According to the APMC, Koregaon market will be the second biggest sub-market after Moshi which is spread over 23 acres, Uttamnagar over 2.5 acres and Manjri over 5 acres. The existing APMC main market is spread over 175 acres and currently the market committee has a cash reserve of ₹160 crore. “ This sub market will reduce heavy trucks going to Pune city as their traffic will be diverted,” he said.

Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale (47) was arrested on February 25, 2020 by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Pune city police after he was booked on the charges of cheating, forgery and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Institutions) MPID Act, along with 16 others Bhosale and his wife Jyotsana in connection with the multi crore co-operative bank fraud case.