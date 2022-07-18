13-acre plot belonging to former NCP MLC auctioned for ₹60.41 crore, money to paid to RBI subsidiary
The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune has bought a 13-acre prime urban plot owned by former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale run Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank on July 15.
The plot located at Koregaon on Pune-Solapur highway was auctioned as per the court order for ₹60.41 crore.
The APMC has paid 15%and the remaining amount will be paid in a month’s time. According to bank administrator RS Dhondkar, the amount will be deposited in the account of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGDC), subsidiary of RBI as repayment towards ₹270 crore that it had extended towards payment of depositors who had invested ₹5 lakh each with the earlier bank.
Dhondkar said “ It was an attached property , auctioned as per the court order and purchased by APMC. The money will be deposited in the court and as a bank we will ask them to refund to DICGDC . The DICGDC has already given ₹270 crore and it has to be repaid. The money was given to the investors as per the central government act according to which the government pays ₹5 lakh to every depositor and the money has to be recovered from the borrower and repaid to DICGDC . We will tender the application and the court will give necessary directions. We will plead before the court that the amount earned during the auction is kept with the bank, so that we will get interest and money can be used to pay the investors. We still have to recover ₹700 crore from the borrower.”
At least 16,416 investors have received ₹5 lakh each as deposit insurance against their defrauded amount in the Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank Limited fraud case.
According to APMC administrator Madhukar Garad , the land will be developed in a wholesale vegetable market hub with modern facilities. The new market will entail catering to unloading of heavy vehicles and its proximity to Uruli Kanchan railway station will lead to swifter delivery of vegetables to the market and vice versa.
According to the APMC, Koregaon market will be the second biggest sub-market after Moshi which is spread over 23 acres, Uttamnagar over 2.5 acres and Manjri over 5 acres. The existing APMC main market is spread over 175 acres and currently the market committee has a cash reserve of ₹160 crore. “ This sub market will reduce heavy trucks going to Pune city as their traffic will be diverted,” he said.
Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale (47) was arrested on February 25, 2020 by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Pune city police after he was booked on the charges of cheating, forgery and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Institutions) MPID Act, along with 16 others Bhosale and his wife Jyotsana in connection with the multi crore co-operative bank fraud case.
-
Three U.P. students among four joint ICSE exam toppers
Three students from Uttar Pradesh were among the four joint toppers of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education class 10 examination 2022 the results of which were declared on Sunday. These students are Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, Lucknow, Anika Gupta, Sheiling House School, Kanpur and Pushkar Tripathi of Jesus and Mary School, Balrampur. One more student, Hargun Kaur Matharu of St Mary's School, Pune, also shared the honour with them.
-
Two more trains in Pune railway division to get vista dome coaches
Following a good response to the vista dome coaches in both Deccan Queen Express and Deccan Express, the Pune railway division is all set to introduce these coaches in two more trains running between Pune and Mumbai and Pune and Secunderabad namely, Pragati Express (number 12126) and Shatabdi Express (number 12025), respectively. Both these trains had been stopped since the countrywide lockdown in March 2020 and are resuming operations after a long gap.
-
Ludhiana: Elderly man held with 1-kg opium
A team of anti-narcotic cell-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a 60-year-old man with 1-kg opium . The accused has been identified as Jagdish Singh alias Baba of Jawaddi Kalan. Anti-narcotic cell-1, in-charge, Inspector Satwant Singh, said Baba was nabbed near a petrol pump on Jawaddi bridge. The Inspector added that Baba earlier worked as a property dealer is now into farming and has been peddling drugs for the past 10 years.
-
Protesting for hike in stipend: GADVASU intern on hunger strike for 4 days rushed to hospital
An intern at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), who had been on hunger strike for the past four days demanding hike in stipend, had to be rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. The student, Shivam, was rushed to the civil hospital and his condition is stable. Earlier in the day, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi had spoken to the protesting students to convince them to lift the strike.
-
Public participation a must to revive groundwater conservation methods: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off “Digital Groundwater Raths” here marking the beginning of the “Groundwater Week” across the state to create awareness among the people for better conservation, management and use of the groundwater. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The 'Digital Groundwater Raths' will increase public awareness and will ensure public participation in the revival of traditional methods of groundwater conservation, making the 'Groundwater Week' (July 16 to 22) successful throughout the state.”
