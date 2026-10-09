Pune: The city police registered 14 cases under the offences-against-women category on Wednesday, including 12 cases of abduction. At Bharati Vidyapeeth police station (PS), a 38-year-old man complained that an unidentified person had allegedly abducted his 23-year-old daughter and two-year-old granddaughter. Police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 140(3). 14 cases of crimes against city women in 24 hrs, 12 are abductions

In another case at the same PS, a 42-year-old man reported that an unidentified person had allegedly abducted his 20-year-old daughter. This case was also registered under BNS section 140(3).

At Market Yard PS, a 40-year-old woman reported that her 34-year-old wife had allegedly been abducted by an unidentified person. A case was registered under BNS section 140(3).

At Bibwewadi PS, Rani Mahadev Ayyavale, 32, complained that an unidentified person had allegedly lured away her 14-year-old daughter and a female friend from the custody of her lawful guardian. Police registered a case under BNS section 137(2).

At Sahakarnagar PS, a 29-year-old complainant reported that an unidentified person had allegedly abducted his 19-year-old daughter. In another case at the same PS, a 33-year-old complainant reported the alleged abduction of his 21-year-old married sister. Both cases were registered under BNS section 140(3).

A case at Nanded City PS involved allegations of domestic harassment by a 31-year-old woman, who accused her husband and in-laws. Police registered a case under BNS sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), 352 and 3(5).

At Vishrantwadi PS, a 20-year-old reported that an unidentified person had allegedly lured her 14-year-old sister away. The case was registered under BNS section 137(2).

At Kondhwa PS, a 33-year-old complainant reported that an unidentified person had allegedly lured away his 16-year-old daughter and her 15-year-old friend. The case was registered under BNS section 137(2).

Another Kondhwa case involved allegations that a 28-year-old woman was harassed by her husband and in-laws. Police registered a case under BNS sections 85, 115(1), 352, 351 and 3(5).

At Manjari PS, a 36-year-old complainant reported that an unidentified person had allegedly abducted his 39-year-old sister. The case was registered under BNS section 140(4).

At Kharadi PS, a 52-year-old reported that an unidentified person had allegedly abducted his 22-year-old daughter. Police registered a case under BNS section 140(3).