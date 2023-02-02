14 criminals externed from Pune limits

The Pune police have externed 14 criminals on Thursday as per the order by police commissioner Retesh Kumaar. The goons were apprehended from areas under the jurisdiction of Yerawada, Vishrantwadi, Khadki, Lonikand and Chatuhshrungi police stations of Pune Police Commissionerate Zone IV.

The accused have cases related to attempted murder, rioting, inflicting injuries, forced theft, burglaries, theft, violence against women, possession of illegal arms, running gambling dens lodged against them at police stations.

The externment order was given as per the Maharashtra Police Act Section 56 (contemplates that the movements or acts of any person are causing or calculated to cause alarm, danger or harm to person or property).