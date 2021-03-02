14-year-old apprehended for sexual assault of minor girl
A 14-year-old boy was apprehended by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in a slum in Bhosari.
The girl had gone to his house to watch TV and he had her alone with him, according to the complaint lodged by the child’s mother.
“Her father was not at home and mother had gone out for a short while when she went to his house to watch TV. When the mother came home, she told her what had happened. We have sent her for a medical exam and he has been apprehended,” said police sub-inspector Pooja Kadam of Bhosari police station is investigating the case.
When the child’s mother returned home, the girl narrated the incident to her and a police complaint was then registered.
The teenager will be produced in the juvenile justice board on Tuesday.
A case under Sections 376, 376(3), 376/2(j) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 5(m), 6, 7, 8, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 was registered at Bhosari police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army recruitment racket: Two of the four arrested are serving personnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old apprehended for sexual assault of minor girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unrepaired roads in Vishrantwadi a recipe for danger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to develop Jambulwadi lake for recreational activities using PPP model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC proposes ₹50 lakh for study on climate change’s infrastructure impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unidentified body with mutilated genitals found; police suspect brutal murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tunnel testing of challenging stretch from Swargate to Civil court complete, TBM machine to begin work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer arrested for shooting neighbour dead over common water stream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dagdusheth temple to remain closed today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll-bound PMC prioritises healthcare sector in a budget driven by schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops: Pandit brutally murdered by boyfriend he met over dating app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested, one on the run for killing man released from jail during decongestion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warm summer ahead for Pune in 2021, forecasts IMD report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s Covid tally again on the rise, curbs extended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune extends curbs till March 14 to contain Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox