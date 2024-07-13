14-year-old boy dies by suicide by jumping from seventh floor of bldg in Pune

A 14-year-old boy from Pimple Saudagar in Pimpri-Chinchwad allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a residential building at around 1.30 pm on Saturday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and succumbed to injuries, said authorities. At the time of the incident, the minor was alone at the home of his mother’s friend where his parents had left him while they had gone to their native place in Beed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Officials from the Sangvi Police Station said that the deceased was a student of Class 9. At the time of the incident, the minor was alone at the home of his mother’s friend where his parents had left him while they had gone to their native place in Beed.

Preliminary information suggests that the deceased had asked his mother’s friend to call his parents. After talking over the phone with parents, he suddenly jumped off from the gallery of the house, according to the police.

The body has been sent to hospital for autopsy and the deceased’s parents were informed.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com.