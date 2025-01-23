15,719 PMPML bus breakdowns in 2024

While the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) witnessed a total 15,719 bus breakdowns in 2024, down from 17,784 bus breakdowns in 2023; there seems to be no end in sight to the problem with commuters left stranded on multiple occasions, diminishing the reliability of the public transport service. Despite the promise of new buses, data reveals that the PMPML operates a fleet of around 1,800 buses but on any given day, 300 to 400 buses are out of service either due to maintenance or repairs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Tyre or battery-related issues or more complex mechanical problems continue to disrupt daily operations, increasing the gap between the number of buses required and the number of buses actually available. On an average, there are only 80 buses available for every 1,000 passengers.

Nitin Narvekar, joint managing director of PMPML, said, “The main cause of breakdowns is the presence of old buses. There is a solution in the pipeline, with plans to withdraw over 300 old buses from service and introduce 400 new CNG buses in their place. This overhaul, will help reduce the frequency of breakdowns in the near future.”

Atul Namekar, secretary of the Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents’ Association, said, “In addition to ageing buses and battery problems, minor issues such as tyre punctures have also contributed to the overall breakdown statistics. While seemingly trivial, these problems have a cumulative impact on the efficiency of the bus service and are part of the ongoing struggle to maintain a reliable public transport system.”

Ankita Manjre, a daily commuter, said, “Every day, I travel from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) bus stop to Bhosari by PMPML bus. In a month on an average, the bus breaks down four to five times as it is a long route. Many a time, old buses are deployed during morning peak hours and we get late to office.”

