Home / Cities / Pune News / 15-year-old gang-raped in Pune, six held

15-year-old gang-raped in Pune, six held

pune news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 11:41 PM IST

The accused also clicked nude photos of the victim and threatened her to upload the photos on social media

The incident took place between July 22 and December 23 several times, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and six people have been arrested in the case, said police on Wednesday.

Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector at Chatushrungi police station said, “The incident took place between July 22 and December 23 several times. The accused also clicked nude photos of the victim and threatened her to upload the photos on social media.”

The six accused also gang-raped her on December 23 at a lodge. After which the victim’s mother took her into confidence and approached the police.

A case has been registered at Chatushrungi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

