Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1.6 mn consumers pay 177.42 crore bill in western Maharashtra through MahaPowerPay wallet

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 15, 2024 07:38 AM IST

MSEDCL collected ₹177.42 crore via MahaPowerPay wallet from 1.67M consumers in six months, with wallet holders earning ₹80.33L in commissions.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has received 177.42 crore as bill payment from 1,666,620 consumers in western Maharashtra through MahaPowerPay wallet in the past six months. Wallet holders have received 80,33,000 as commission. So far, 601 people have started electricity bill payment centres providing the wallet-based payment facility, according to the power utility officials.

According to the six-month data, Kolhapur district has the highest number of 332 wallet holders with 715,465 customers having paid electricity bills worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72.97 crore through wallets and holders earning commission of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.77 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the six-month data, Kolhapur district has the highest number of 332 wallet holders with 715,465 customers having paid electricity bills worth 72.97 crore through wallets and holders earning commission of 35.77 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Any person above the age of 18, small businesspersons, owners of grocery, medical and general stores, savings groups, students, Mahavitaran’s electricity bill distribution agencies and meter reading institutions can become eligible to become holders of the wallet facility launched by the power utility. The wallet is used through mobile or computer and there is an online facility to recharge using debit, credit card and net banking.

According to a statement released by MSEDCL public relations officer (PRO), wallet holders earn 5 commission per electricity bill payment. Bhujang Khandare, Pune regional director, MSEDCL, has appealed to those interested in becoming MahaPowerPay wallet holders to contact divisional/sub-divisional offices.

According to the six-month data, Kolhapur district has the highest number of 332 wallet holders with 715,465 customers having paid electricity bills worth 72.97 crore through wallets and holders earning commission of 35.77 lakh. With 580,944 customers having paid bills worth 58.59 crore, 83 wallet holders in Satara district have received commission of 29.40 lakh.

In Sangli district, 16,060 consumers have paid electricity bills worth 16.15 crore through wallets and 79 holders earned commission of 5.30 lakh. In Solapur district, 91,835 customers paid electricity bills worth 12.76 crore through wallets and 51 holders received commission of 4.59 lakh. While in Pune district, 112,358 customers, mainly from rural areas, paid 16.96 crore through wallets. In this, a commission of 5.61 lakh was given to 56 wallet holders.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On