1.6 mn consumers pay 177.42 crore bill in western Maharashtra through MahaPowerPay wallet

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has received ₹177.42 crore as bill payment from 1,666,620 consumers in western Maharashtra through MahaPowerPay wallet in the past six months. Wallet holders have received ₹80,33,000 as commission. So far, 601 people have started electricity bill payment centres providing the wallet-based payment facility, according to the power utility officials. According to the six-month data, Kolhapur district has the highest number of 332 wallet holders with 715,465 customers having paid electricity bills worth ₹ 72.97 crore through wallets and holders earning commission of ₹ 35.77 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Any person above the age of 18, small businesspersons, owners of grocery, medical and general stores, savings groups, students, Mahavitaran’s electricity bill distribution agencies and meter reading institutions can become eligible to become holders of the wallet facility launched by the power utility. The wallet is used through mobile or computer and there is an online facility to recharge using debit, credit card and net banking.

According to a statement released by MSEDCL public relations officer (PRO), wallet holders earn ₹5 commission per electricity bill payment. Bhujang Khandare, Pune regional director, MSEDCL, has appealed to those interested in becoming MahaPowerPay wallet holders to contact divisional/sub-divisional offices.

According to the six-month data, Kolhapur district has the highest number of 332 wallet holders with 715,465 customers having paid electricity bills worth ₹72.97 crore through wallets and holders earning commission of ₹35.77 lakh. With 580,944 customers having paid bills worth ₹58.59 crore, 83 wallet holders in Satara district have received commission of ₹29.40 lakh.

In Sangli district, 16,060 consumers have paid electricity bills worth ₹16.15 crore through wallets and 79 holders earned commission of ₹5.30 lakh. In Solapur district, 91,835 customers paid electricity bills worth ₹12.76 crore through wallets and 51 holders received commission of ₹4.59 lakh. While in Pune district, 112,358 customers, mainly from rural areas, paid ₹16.96 crore through wallets. In this, a commission of ₹5.61 lakh was given to 56 wallet holders.