1,724 medical kits at polling stations in Pune district for staff, voters

The district election officers with the help of the health department have made around 1,724 medical kits available at polling stations for voters and officials during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections that will be held in Baramati constituency on Tuesday. The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency – comprising six assembly seats Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla and Daund and 2,561 polling stations – is all set to go to polls on May 7. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The officials have distributed 232 medical kits to Indapur, 252 to Baramati, 280 to Purandar, 244 to Bhor, and 525 to Khadakwasla areas. Besides, 25,160 ORS packets are distributed to 2,516 polling stations. The kits include bandages, cotton, betadine tubes, antiseptic solutions, gloves, paracetamol, and ranitidine tablets.

Kavita Dwivedi, returning officer Baramati constituency, said, over 1,724 first aid boxes and 10 ORS packets for each polling station have been distributed apart from emergency stock of medical kits and ORS packets kept at the sector level as backup in surplus.

“We have tied up with hospitals and their medical team is on standby and every hospital around the polling station has been mapped with GIS (geographic information system),” she said.

Dwivedi added, the officials know which hospital or ambulances should be contacted during untoward incident.

“For the staff, we have tied up for cash-less treatment facility with all hospitals in the constituency.”

