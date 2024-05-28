187 Class 10 students in Maha score 100% marks

The result of the Class 10 examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is 95.81%. There is a 1.98% increase in the result as compared to last year. Out of 1,549,326 regular students who appeared for the Class 10 examination, 1,484,441 students have passed whereas 187 students have got 100% marks. Prajakta Naik (C) from M S Golwalkar Guruji School, is among the 10 students from Pune division to have scored 100% marks. (HT PHOTO)

Of the 187 students who have secured 100% marks, as many as 123 are from the Latur division. Last year, 109 out of the 151 students who got 100% marks in the Class 10 examination were from the Latur division. Which means that the Latur division has maintained its dominant position this year as well. Whereas 9,382 schools in Maharashtra have scored 100% passing percentage.

After the Latur division, 32 students from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar division; 10 students from the Pune division; eight students from the Mumbai division; seven from the Amravati division; three from the Konkan division; and one from the Nagpur division have scored 100% marks. While the Latur division has topped in terms of the number of students securing 100% marks, it has secured seventh position in terms of the overall result.

Prajakta Naik from M S Golwalkar Guruji School, who is among the 10 students from Pune division to have scored 100% marks, said, “I am extremely happy with the results and have studied hard throughout the year for it. All my teachers and parents supported me during this important year of Class 10.”