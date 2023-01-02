Home / Cities / Pune News / 18K ticketless travellers caught in December; Rs1.38 cr fine collected by Pune division

18K ticketless travellers caught in December; Rs1.38 cr fine collected by Pune division

Updated on Jan 02, 2023 09:18 PM IST

According to the Pune railway division, ticket checker teams at platforms and on running trains are constantly checking passengers, especially during the year-end rush

Pune, India - Aug. 17, 2019: Intercity express at Platform number 6 of Pune railway Station in Pune, India, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO) (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune, India - Aug. 17, 2019: Intercity express at Platform number 6 of Pune railway Station in Pune, India, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO) (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

In the month of December 2022, the Pune railway division apprehended a total of 18,234 people who were travelling without a ticket. A hefty fine of 1.38 crore was levied against these ticketless travellers. During this time, 5,434 passengers were caught travelling in an unsafe manner, they were fined 31.31 lakh. From April to December 2022, a total of 2.56 lakh passengers were discovered to be travelling without a ticket, and a fine of 18.34 crore was recovered from them.

According to the Pune railway division, ticket checker teams at platforms and on running trains are constantly checking passengers, especially during the year-end rush. In addition, the number of train operations from the Pune railway division has increased significantly in recent months. Because of the increased vigilance, 266 passengers were caught travelling with unregistered luggage and fined 31,000.

“We urge all passengers to purchase tickets before boarding trains, or they will be penalised. If a passenger is unable to pay the fine, the railway police will arrest them,” Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson confirmed.

