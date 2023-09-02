News / Cities / Pune News / 19 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

19 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 02, 2023 12:42 AM IST

The accused were handed over to the Faraskhana police station who filed a case under the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

In a joint operation, social security cell and crime branch unit of the Pune city police arrested 19 Bangladesh nationals, including 10 women, allegedly staying illegally in a red-light area of Budhwar Peth, on Friday.

The accused could not produce valid documents after we raided the place on a tip-off, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Bharat Jadhav, senior inspector, social security cell of Pune city police, said, “The accused could not produce valid documents after we raided the place on a tip-off.”

