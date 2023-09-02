19 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay
Sep 02, 2023 12:42 AM IST
The accused were handed over to the Faraskhana police station who filed a case under the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act.
In a joint operation, social security cell and crime branch unit of the Pune city police arrested 19 Bangladesh nationals, including 10 women, allegedly staying illegally in a red-light area of Budhwar Peth, on Friday.
Bharat Jadhav, senior inspector, social security cell of Pune city police, said, “The accused could not produce valid documents after we raided the place on a tip-off.”
The accused were handed over to the Faraskhana police station who filed a case under the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act.
- Topics
- Crime Branch