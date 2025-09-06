192 trees cut illegally within PMRDA limits, 8 booked

Pune: Rampant illegal tree cutting has been reported in the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) jurisdiction in the last eight months, with 192 trees cut without permission and eight police complaints registered, PMRDA officials said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Tree Authority Committee. New Delhi, India - Feb. 17, 2021: Markings on a tree meant to be cut down for the construction of a drain at DDA Park Sector-8, in Dwarka, New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) **To go with Risha's story** (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Most of the incidents were reported from Manjari, Sudavadi, Kirkatwadi and Dhamari. Eighteen complaints have been filed at Hadapsar, Talegaon MIDC, Nanded, and Shikrapur Police Stations.

Mahesh Patil, tree officer at PMRDA, said, “Most of the residents are cutting trees for construction purposes. Some developers are also involved. We have registered complaints against them.”

Police have booked eight people till now after investigations. More complaints are under verification and action will follow after site inspections, Patil informed.

PMRDA commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase warned of strict action against offenders. He reiterated that cutting trees without permission will not only lead to criminal cases but may also result in suspension of construction approvals. He urged citizens and developers to seek prior permission in the interest of environmental protection.