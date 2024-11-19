Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1,925 85-plus seniors, 360 disabled avail postal voting facility

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 19, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

District collector and poll officer Dr Suhas Diwase on Monday said that 1,925 citizens above 85 years of age and 360 disabled availed postal voting facility. He said 15,602 police officials and other government staff on election duty used the facility of casting their vote at dedicated facilitation centres till date.

According to ECI guidelines, postal ballots or home voting should be completed a day before the polling day which is November 19, ahead of polling scheduled on November 20. (HT PHOTO)
According to ECI guidelines, postal ballots or home voting should be completed a day before the polling day which is November 19, ahead of polling scheduled on November 20. (HT PHOTO)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

As many as 2,245 electors, aged 85 or above and those with 40% disability from 21 assembly segments have been allowed to vote from home or use the postal ballot facility for the upcoming state assembly polls by the Pune district election office.

According to ECI guidelines, postal ballots or home voting should be completed a day before the polling day which is November 19, ahead of polling scheduled on November 20. The centres where government officials were trained in carrying out elections doubled up as facilitation centres for them to cast vote.

Dr Diwase said that all workplaces in the district must provide leave for their employees for voting on November 20 or will face action under poll guidelines. The district collector said that static surveillance teams (SST) crackdown on poll time inducements yielded seizures estimated to be worth 40 crore which includes cash, precious metals, freebies, liquor and drugs.

The provision of compulsory voting will not apply to any voter whose absence may cause significant damage in relation to the employment they are engaged in, the circular states.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //