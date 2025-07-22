19-year-old drowns in dam, body recovered after 24 hrs

PUNE: A Sunday outing turned tragic as a 19-year-old youth drowned in Kasarsai Dam. The incident occurred at around 11 am on Sunday when the young man who had planned the visit along with four of his friends, drowned in the waters of the dam. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Shahaji Raut, a resident of Sane Colony, Chikhali, who originally hailed from Kej in Beed district. According to the police, he was working as a fitness trainer at a private gym located in the Akurdi area of Pune city. Pune, India - July 15, 2023: Backwater of Khadakwasla dam in Pune, India, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Vishal Patil, senior police inspector (Sr PI) at Shirgaon police station, said, “Three of the group had already started drowning, two of whom somehow saved themselves. Whereas Raut had ventured into deep water and could not save himself from drowning. With the help of local trekker groups, the dead body was recovered on Monday.”

The body was finally recovered with the help of the Shivdurga rescue team from Lonavala and wildlife rescue organisation Maval Sanstha after a 24-hour-long rescue operation.