19-year-youth run over by speeding water tanker in NIBM Annexe-Mohammadwadi area

A 19-year-old Class 12 student of Bishop’s School in Camp area who was riding a two-wheeler, was killed in a road accident near Siddheshwar temple, close to Anandvan gate in the NIBM Annexe, Mohammadwadi area, on Sunday. According to the Kalepadal police, the incident occurred around 5 pm when a speeding water tanker allegedly knocked down the victim, identified as Ariz Shaikh, a resident of Kondhwa who was also a national football player. The driver, identified as Ravindra Bhimrao Danane, 34, was taken into custody, and an FIR has been registered. (HT)

The injured youth was rushed to Ruby Hall Clinic, Wanowrie, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The driver, identified as Ravindra Bhimrao Danane, 34, was taken into custody, and an FIR has been registered. Police Inspector (PI) Mansingh Patil, in charge of the police station, said, “The accident took place near Cloud Nine Society, where the tanker driven by Danane led to Shaikh’s death due to overspeeding. The injured victim was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic, Wanowrie, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The accused has been taken into custody, and an FIR has been lodged,” he said.

Police have also booked tanker owner Nitin Nanaware under section 304 A of the BNS.

According to locals, heavy tankers frequently speed through the main road, narrow internal roads and busy junctions often during peak hours when school buses, office commuters, and pedestrians crowd the stretch. Residents allege that drivers routinely ignore traffic signals, overtake from the wrong side, and manoeuvre aggressively through residential lanes, creating a dangerous environment for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

Adding to the concern, locals allege the existence of an informal and largely unregulated tanker network, often described by residents as a “water mafia.” They claim this network controls water supply operations in parts of the NIBM–Kondhwa–Mohammadiwadi belt and operates with tacit political backing, which they say makes enforcement actions sporadic and ineffective.

“We demand urgent and coordinated action, including immediate spot inspections of water tankers operating in the NIBM–Kondhwa area, strict penalties for overspeeding, emission violations, and negligent driving , verification of vehicle permits, fitness certificates, and PUC compliance and mandatory maintenance and safety checks before tankers are allowed to operate in residential areas,” said Raj Singh, a civil rights activist from the area.

Residents stressed that while tanker supply remains essential for water-dependent neighbourhoods, it should not come at the cost of public safety.