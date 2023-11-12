2 dead, 4 injured as container collides with pickup truck at Dari Pul

Two persons were killed and four others injured after a container collided with a pickup mini-truck at Jambhulwadi near Dari Pul on the Bengaluru-Mumbai highway on Saturday, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Vishalkumar Javik, driver of the container, resident of Navi Mumbai and Shahabaj Julfikar Munshi, driver of the pickup mini-truck. (HT PHOTO)

The accident occurred at around 3:30 am after which all the emergency services like fire brigade officials, and police officials were rushed to the spot and shifted injured people to the nearby hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Vishalkumar Javik, driver of the container, resident of Navi Mumbai and Shahabaj Julfikar Munshi, driver of the pickup mini-truck.

The injured passengers from the private bus were identified as Pooja Vishal Bagal (28), Subhash Pandhari Nath Indulkar (50) and container cleaner Jiyalal Maniklal Nishad (32).

Police officials said a Mumbai-bound container carrying medicines collided with the pickup truck containing vehicle seat belt parts from the rear end and later overturned on the Satara lane. This overturned container collided with a state transport bus headed towards Satara resulting in injuries to two passengers.

Pramod Uttam Kharat (25), driver of the private luxury tourist bus and a resident of Dahiwadi in Satara district registered a police complaint against the container driver at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

After the fatal accident, traffic on both lanes of the highway was disturbed and police and fire brigade with the help of cranes cleared wreckages of accidental vehicles after almost an hour vehicular movement on both lanes resumed.

A case has been registered under sections 279,304 a, 337,427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 119/117,184 of the Motor Vehicle Act against the container driver.

