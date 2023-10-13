News / Cities / Pune News / 2 held for impersonating company directors, siphoning off 66 lakh

2 held for impersonating company directors, siphoning off 66 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 13, 2023 07:52 AM IST

They were produced before the competent court which remanded them into police custody till October 13

The Shivajinagar cyber police station has arrested two persons on charges of impersonating company directors and cheating three business establishments to the tune of 66.41 lakh.

The accused arrested have been identified as Bilal Shabbir Ansari, 21, and Kamran Imtiaz Ansari, 23.
The accused arrested have been identified as Bilal Shabbir Ansari, 21, and Kamran Imtiaz Ansari, 23. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused arrested have been identified as Bilal Shabbir Ansari, 21, and Kamran Imtiaz Ansari, 23, both residents of Siwan in Bihar.

The duo was arrested on October 5 in connection with the FIR lodged against them on May 18 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 419, 420 and 34 including sections 66 C and D.

They were produced before the competent court which remanded them into police custody till October 13.

According to the FIR, the duo had called up the victims from their two mobile phones posing as the directors of their firm and directed them to transfer money to three of their accounts.

The victims first transferred 9.80 lakh, 35.90 lakh and 20.70 lakh totalling 66.41 and were cheated by the accused.

DCP ( EOW and Cyber Crime ) Sriniwas Ghadge said that the accused were arrested from Bihar and brought to Pune on transit remand.

“We have recovered 19 ATM cards, one country-made revolver and six live rounds from their possession. Further investigation has revealed that there are two more cases lodged under IPC 419 and 420 against them,” he said.

“In the first case, they have siphoned off 40 lakh and in the second case lodged at Hyderabad where they have been charged for cheating 25 lakh. Their arrests were made based on technical analysis and CCTV footage of the ATMs from where the money was withdrawn,” he said.

