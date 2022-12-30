20 fire officers on guard for New Year’s eve in Pune

In light of the New Year’s eve celebrations on Saturday, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) fire department will station 20 fire brigade officers throughout the city with their squad for any emergencies. The department will conduct regular hotel inspections to ensure a fire-proof system, with hotspots such as Kalyani Nagar, Koregaon Park, and Viman Nagar receiving extra attention.

The city recently witnessed fires gutting rooftop restaurants in Lulla Nagar, Baner, and Aundh, with many other such establishments, also deemed illegal by the PMC. According to the Municipal corporation officials, there were around 75 or more illegal rooftop restaurants in Pune up till June this year, which in all likelihood must have increased with new establishments coming into play without the corporation’s notice. Following these incidents, the fire department has exercised caution and issued a set of regulations for hotels to follow on December 31.

“All of the rooftop restaurants where fire accidents took place have now been closed. These fires typically become dangerous due to blocked escape routes at the establishments. As a result, station officers have been instructed to inspect all hotels hosting new year’s parties for any fire safety violations. Our team will assist hotel owners if they ensure that all regulations are followed. We will work hard to ensure safety and precautionary measures,” said Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, PMC.

According to the officials of the fire department, the establishment must ensure that their fire rebating system is effective, that emergency exits are easily accessible and functional, and that gather points are noted. Hotel staff must be prepared to escort guests out of the building while remaining calm. Wherever party gatherings are expected, the department is working to make the area safe.

The officials have instructed to keep peripheral parking to a minimum at the restaurant, no obstructions must be present, alarm systems must be installed and fire extinguishers should also be kept accessible.

In case of any negligence by the owners, they will be booked under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention & Life Safety Measure Act, 2006, with the establishment closed and the accused at risk of six months of jail time in severe cases.

“This is not only the fire department’s responsibility; people must also remain aware of what must be done to prevent accidents and must be responsible while celebrating through the night. We can only subside the effects of the fire,” Potphode explained.