20-25 people booked for manhandling OBC leader

Pune: Police have booked at least 20-25 persons reportedly belonging to the Maratha community for allegedly manhandling and threatening the OBC community leader Laxman Hake on Monday, said officials.

The incident was reported in front of the State Bank of India office on Katraj-Kondhwa Road between 8.30 pm and 8.45 pm.

As per the complaint filed by Hake of Nirman Classic Society on Katraj-Kondhwa Road, the accused accosted and abused him over his alleged statement on Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje. Later, one of the accused named Mate physically assaulted him and left his shoulder injured.

Meanwhile, the accused claimed that Hake was under the influence of alcohol and abused the Maratha community. Both parties visited the Kondhwa Police Station and the accused demanded blood test of Hake to confirm presence of alcohol.

Kondhwa Police Station has filed a case under Sections 189(2), 191(2), 190, 127(1), 115(2), 352, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).