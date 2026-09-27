21 PCPNDT complaints pending in Maharashtra, 7 in Pune

With an alleged illegal prenatal sex determination and abortion racket continuing to be investigated in Pune district, 21 of the 32 complaints received through Maharashtra’s PCPNDT toll-free helpline since January remain unresolved, official data shows. The data assumes significance against the backdrop of the alleged sex determination and illegal abortion racket uncovered in Daund, Kedgaon and Yavat. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Of these 32 complaints received through the state’s PCPNDT helpline (18002334475) this year, only 11 (34%) complaints have been resolved, while the majority 21 (66%) complaints remain pending.

According to the officials, Pune district has the highest number of unresolved complaints, with seven pending cases — six from Pune district and one from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). None of these seven complaints received this year has been resolved.

Latur follows with four pending complaints. Akola and Hingoli have two each, while Buldhana, Washim, Jalna, Ahilyanagar and Thane have one pending complaint each.

This year, complaints received from Yavatmal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Nanded, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Satara and Solapur district have been resolved.

The data assumes significance against the backdrop of the alleged sex determination and illegal abortion racket uncovered in Daund, Kedgaon and Yavat. Police investigating the case have so far arrested 13 people, including six doctors and seven alleged agents, while three hospitals have been sealed.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said, “I will speak with the Pune district civil surgeon and the health officer of the PMC and ask them why there is a delay. They will be instructed to complete the pending complaints on priority.”

“I will look into the issue and speak with the respective officer to obtain the details and take the necessary information,” said Dr Rekha Gaikwad, deputy director of health services, Latur region.