22,000 school drivers face loss of livelihood in Pune

Pune: The closure of schools for the past 14 months has left those ferrying students face loss of livelihood for the second consecutive year. Last year, the nationwide lockdown led to shutdown of schools and loss of business for around 22,000 school drivers from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The driver category comprise school vans, school buses and auto drivers.

According to a driver association, most of the drivers have taken up odd jobs like selling vegetables, labour work to eke out a living. Some have doubled up as drivers for other private operators.

The association stated that most of the drivers were unable to pay vehicle loan due to lack of earnings. The insurance cover on their vehicles has also expired and the reserve funds they had kept to run their families have been spent on daily expenses. Some opted for alternative businesses and sustained losses, the association stated.

Sanjay Dahiwale, a school van driver from Baner, said, “I have been a school van driver for last ten years before the lockdown hit my income. I tried my hand at autorickshaw but failed. I am left on my miniscule savings to look after my parents, wife and three children. It is a tough time and I hope school reopen soon.”

Amresh Nalge, an auto driver, said, “I am now working as a Swiggy executive to earn for my family. Parents must also think about us and provide financial help during this distressing times. Since the government has ordered closure of schools, they should compensate us with taxpayers’ money.”

School bus driver Arun Shinde said, “I am in the profession for the last 30 years and never faced a crisis like this before. I am currently selling vegetables to feed six members in my family. The state must give us financial assistance.”

Bapu Bhave, president, PMC and PCMC Vidyarthi Vahtuk Sangh said, “Some of our drivers are selling fruits and vegetables. They are facing the worst financial crisis. Government must provide funds to save drivers from poverty.”