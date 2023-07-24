Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police arrest one for firing at tobacco trader

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 24, 2023 12:47 AM IST

A 22-year-old man, labourer working at Market Yard, was arrested by Pune city police on Saturday in connection with a firing and robbery incident.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Waghmode, 22. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Suraj Waghmode, 22.

On July 19, the victim Latesh Suratwala, a tobacco trader, along with this worker, were returning home on a motorcycle and when they were robbed of 4 lakh near Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.

The accused, along with two others intercepted them and fired four rounds towards Suratwala and snatched his bag and fled from the spot.

Police said, they have identified three suspects and as of now one has been arrested.

Suratwala was injured in this incident and rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, said police.

