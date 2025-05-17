25 lakh worth of liquor being illegally transported from Goa to Maha seized in Pimpri-Chinchwad

In a crackdown on interstate smuggling, the Pune division of the state excise department has seized liquor worth ₹25 lakh being illegally transported from Goa to Maharashtra. Acting on a tipoff, excise officials on Thursday intercepted a suspicious truck near the Pune-Mumbai highway in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a route notorious for such activities, and confiscated a large consignment of liquor which was being transported to Maharashtra from Goa. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Acting on a tipoff, excise officials on Thursday intercepted a suspicious truck near the Pune-Mumbai highway in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a route notorious for such activities, and confiscated a large consignment of liquor which was being transported to Maharashtra from Goa. The truck was found to be carrying 305 boxes (180 ml each bottle of whisky) of liquor without proper documentation. The seized liquor was valued at ₹24.88 lakh while the vehicle itself, estimated at ₹2.28 lakh, was also confiscated. The total value of the seized goods stands at approximately ₹27.16 lakh. Liquor is significantly cheaper in Goa due to lower taxes, making Goa a prime source for smugglers targeting markets in Maharashtra. The accused has been identified as Vishal Suklal Varade, 31, from Bhusawal in Jalgaon. Officials said that the Pune division of the state excise department received intelligence about a truck heading from Pimpri-Chinchwad towards Nashik and decided to lay a trap near the Pune-Mumbai highway on Pimpri-Chinchwad. The truck was intercepted near Vallabh Nagar bus stand, leading to seizure of the massive haul.

Officials believe the liquor was meant for distribution in northern Maharashtra and initial assessment suggests a well-oiled smuggling network. The department has initiated a deeper investigation to identify those involved in the operation. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on such activities and have also emphasised that more action is expected in the coming days.