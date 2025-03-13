Menu Explore
250 unauthorised schools operating in state

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 13, 2025 07:12 AM IST

The issue was raised by Legislative Council MLA Pragya Satav during the state legislature session on Tuesday

As many as 250 unauthorised schools are operating in state despite having a unified district information system for education (UDISE) code, putting the future of the students studying here at risk.

These schools have approximately 39,000 students and 1,500 teachers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
(REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The issue was raised by Legislative Council MLA Pragya Satav during the state legislature session on Tuesday.

Following this, education minister Dada Bhuse informed that an order has been issued to inspect these unauthorised schools in the state. These schools have approximately 39,000 students and 1,500 teachers.

“Action has been directed against such schools under Section 18(5) of the RTE Act. A special campaign under the jurisdiction of the education commissioner has already led to action against 135 schools. Out of these, fines have been collected from 36 schools, while criminal cases have been filed against 99 schools. Additionally, instructions have been issued to shut down schools that fail to meet the RTE criteria,” said Bhuse.

“Schools that existed before 2013 will be examined based on the provisions of the Government Resolution dated March 10, 2010. Furthermore, they will also be scrutinized under the Maharashtra Self-Financed (Establishment and Regulation) Schools Act, 2012,” said Bhuse.

