251 students hospitalised after food poisoning symptoms 

251 students from a district council school in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra were hospitalised after eating biscuits from a nutritional meal programme. All students are aged 6 to 14 years from class I to class VII at a school at Kekat Jalgaon in Paithan Taluka. (HT PHOTO)

The incident happened on Saturday morning and the students were given biscuits instead of their regular nutritious meal, Khichdi. All students are aged 6 to 14 years from class I to class VII at a school at Kekat Jalgaon in Paithan Taluka. The students developed symptoms within 45 minutes after consuming the biscuits, and most of them complained of symptoms like nausea, vomiting, stomachache and fever.

On Sunday eight more students were hospitalised at a rural hospital, complaining of food poisoning symptoms. To date, as many as 251 students have been admitted, out of which 181 patients have been discharged, said the officials.

A senior doctor from a rural hospital, Panchod, on anonymity, said, “Out of the 181 students, 60 patients had severe symptoms of food poisoning and dehydration.”

Dr Sandipan Kale, medical superintendent, rural hospital, Pachod, said that seven students with severe symptoms have been referred to General Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Given their health condition, they required advanced medical care.

“We have eight students currently admitted at the rural hospital. We have set up a field hospital in the Kekat Jalgaon village and started screening children and adults for food poisoning symptoms,” he said.

While the health of most of the students improved by Saturday evening and were discharged, the incident raised concerns about the quality of the biscuits distributed to them. The biscuits were locally purchased by the school officials. Fortunately, with timely medical intervention, all students have recovered. However, this incident has raised serious questions about the quality control and safety of food items being provided to students under midday meal programs.

The authorities suspect that the biscuits might have been stale or contaminated, which may have caused the poisoning. Samples of the biscuits have been sent to a laboratory for analysis to determine whether they were expired or spoiled. The Food and Drug Administration has also taken samples of the biscuits. The local police and health department are also investigating the matter, and further action will be taken based on the lab report, Dr Kale informed.