26 non-functional signals create traffic chaos on Pune roads, commuters inconvenienced

Commuters continue to suffer on various busy roads of Pune as 26 signals remain non-functional and they have to deal with regular traffic jams in the area. Despite repeated complaints, the civic body has failed to solve the issue, they say.

On Wednesday, signals were not functional on Dandekar bridge, Barrister Nath Pai chowk and Shastri road.

The signal at Ganjve chowk on Shastri road is not functional for the last 50 days due to which traffic jams are reported in the locality during peak hours.

“Many times, civilians step forward and clear the traffic jam by giving instructions to commuters. We have complained to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), but the problem persists. Also, no traffic police are present on the spot,” said Dr Pravin Patil, who owns a clinic on Ganjve chowk.

Vishal Kadam, who runs snacks shop in the area, said, “It is a three-way route here and this can cause accidents. So, the traffic signal should be repaired immediately.”

At Padmawati chowk on Pune–Satara road, commuters are facing hardships as the signal shows green light continuously.

On the same chowk on June 15 a man died after he suffered serious head injuries when his motorbike collided head-on with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus.

Sanjay Shitole, secretary, PMP Pravasi Manch, said, “The repair works are not done immediately. At many signals, yellow light is not functioning and after green directly red light comes up. If yellow light comes up one can control the speed of the vehicle otherwise one has to apply sudden breaks.”

Yellow signal means that you have to slow down your vehicle before the signal turns red.

“In many places, if vehicles like buses are standing in front, then signals are not visible. PMC should install it in such a way that they are visible even if there is a long queue of vehicles,” he said.

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of Police (traffic), said, “Few signals were repaired by our engineers. We have also informed PMC electric department who takes care of maintenance work of the signals.”

Shriniwas Kandul, head of the PMC electric department, said, “At many places, repair work is pending due to rains. We are doing repair works on priority and we are also installing new signals wherever old signals are not repairable.”

Pune traffic police did not provide names of all the localities where the signals are not functioning.

Defunct signals pose a threat

267 Total traffic signals

241 Functional

26 Non-functional

Source: Pune traffic police