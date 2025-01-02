Menu Explore
2,633 motorists caught for traffic violations on NYE in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 02, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The Pune city traffic police collected ₹1,981,450 from motorists for various traffic violations on December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025

During the crackdown on drunk drivers this New Year’s Eve, the traffic police took action against a total 2,633 motorists for various traffic violations with 85 out of the 2,633 motorists pulled up for driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. On December 31, 2023, the police took action against 422 motorists, including 100 in Pune and 322 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The police said that driving under the influence of alcohol is a crime and that they took special efforts to prevent accidents involving drunk driving. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police said that driving under the influence of alcohol is a crime and that they took special efforts to prevent accidents involving drunk driving. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the Pune city traffic police, on December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025, 902 challans were issued for obstructing the free flow of traffic; 23 for driving without helmets; 118 for jumping traffic signals; 632 for breaching ‘no entry’; 23 for driving without a valid licence (MDL); four for not stopping before the stop line; 10 for driving without seatbelts; two for driving without uniforms; 85 for driving under the influence of alcohol; 176 for triple-seat driving; 49 for using mobile phones while driving; one for wrong side driving; 56 for dangerous driving; and 552 for other traffic violations. The Pune city traffic police collected 1,981,450 from motorists for various traffic violations on December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025. The traffic police further said that between December 1 and December 29, 2024, they took action against 549 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol as against 169 motorists during the corresponding period in 2023.

To curb reckless public behaviour on New Year’s Eve, the traffic police urged those celebrating not to drink and drive and spoil the spirit of revelry. On New Year’s Eve, the police used more than 200 breath analysers to keep a check on traffic violations across the city. The police said that driving under the influence of alcohol is a crime and that they took special efforts to prevent accidents involving drunk driving. Considering the New Year’s Eve rush, a large police force was stationed at Pune’s main chowks including Koregaon Park, Viman Nagar, Hinjewadi, and Balewadi High Street. During this period, drivers were checked and strict action was taken against those found guilty.

