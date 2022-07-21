29 drowning deaths in Bhushi dam since 2017

PUNE As per data shared by Lonavla police at least 39 people lost their lives in Lonavla due to drowning, out of these 29 tourists have died at Bhushi dam since 2017.

Other deaths were reported at Khandala talab (2), Tungarli dam (1), Ghubad talab (1), Tata Duck Line (4) and two deaths at private swimming pools in Lonavla area.

During the last five years, six deaths due to drowning were reported in Lonavla in 2021 and 2020, thirteen in 2019, eight deaths in 2018, three in 2017 and three deaths until July 20, 2022. This year a death was reported in January and two in July.

Bhushi dam is a popular tourist spot in Lonavla. It is visited by many tourists all year round but is a special delight during the monsoon. In the rainy season, when the dam overflows, the water flows over a series of steps and then over some easily accessible rocky terrain. The terrain and the water make for a fun combination and this is why it is crowded on weekends and during holidays.

Despite repeated appeals to follow precautions laid down by the Lonavla city police tourists flout norms and enter “risky” areas and in some cases lose their lives.

On July 11, Sahil Saroj (19) from Vile Parle, Mumbai, who visited Lonavla with his friends for a picnic, drowned in the Bhushi dam.

According to his friends, the youth slipped near a waterfall and fell into the dam, known as “risky” for swimming.

Senior police inspector Sitaram Dubal, said, “We have already deployed police personnel along with lifeguards for the safety of the tourists. They are well equipped with rope, life jackets and other things. Even after that, tourists enter the water from the back side of the dam which leads to fatal accidents.”

“Despite, warning to tourists, they insist on climbing atop the rocks on the waterfall, to click pictures. Most often, they choose to ignore our warnings, which leads to fatal accidents,” he added.

Dubal further said, during monsoon, they are always alert. Along with locals and trekkers groups, police have erected precautionary boards to guide tourists. Police personnel have also provided breath analysers for the screening of tourists before entering the waterfalls.

Sunil Gaikwad, expert and secretary of Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, Lonavla, a local trekking group having 200 members, who help police in the rescue operation, said, most of the bodies recovered here are in the age group of 18-35 years.

“Tourists don’t know about slippery places in the region hence has to follow guidelines prescribed by police. Also, unnecessary shooting of videos and reels leads to such fatal incidents,” he said.

Gaikwad said, “As a local, we know such hazardous places where chances of drowning accidents are high. Hence, we request tourists to follow instructions on signboards placed at various popular spots.”

Considering previous experience during the monsoon season, the Lonavla city police, under the Pune rural police jurisdiction has stopped all traffic leading to Bhushi dam at 5 pm to discourage enthusiastic tourists from venturing into the water during night hours.

Lonavla administration has increased police bandobast as entry is banned for tourists visiting the hill station for sightseeing over this weekend. Those staying in hotels and resorts will not be affected, said officials.

Survey of private pools

On July 13, 2022, a two-year-old baby drowned in a swimming pool of a private bungalow and later died. A Nashik-based family had booked a private resort to celebrate the child’s birthday. Against the backdrop of the incident, the Lonavla Municipal Council swung into action. Municipal head Pandit Patil has been instructed to make a detailed report on a survey of authorised and unauthorised swimming pools built in bungalows and private resorts in Lonavla. The municipal council suspects that considering the high rent for the private swimming pool bungalows, many owners constructed illegal swimming pools without taking care of safety standards. Patil has instructed officials to complete the survey within the next two days.