29 gram panchayats from Khadakwasla to ban rituals associated with widowhood
After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s appeal and government resolution (GR) to that effect, 29 gram panchayats from the Pune district have decided to ban the age-old rituals associated with widowhood such as wiping of sindoor (vermilion), breaking of bangles, and removing of mangalsutra and toe ring following the husband’s demise.
All 29 gram panchayats from Pune district are passing a resolution to this effect on Thursday, June 9, as a mark of respect to women.
Recently, on May 5 this year, the Herwad gram panchayat of the Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district passed a resolution to stop all these practices associated with widowhood to maintain the dignity of women who lost their husbands.
The MVA government appreciated the Herwad gram panchayat’s resolution, and issued a GR to all local bodies, appealing them to follow the same. In the wake of this GR, the president of the Maharashtra women’s commission, Rupali Chakankar, took it upon herself to spread awareness about it. As Chakankar is from Pune and is part of the Khadakwasla assembly, she convinced 29 gram panchayats from the Khadakwasla assembly to stop these practices. “Khadakwasla assembly constituency will be Maharashtra’s first taluka to stop these age-old rituals,” Chakankar said. “The combined programme for stopping all these traditions and passing the resolution by the 29 gram panchayats will be held at the Bhairavnath temple at Dhyarai Thursday evening,” she said.
Member-secretary of the Maharashtra women’s commission Shraddha Joshi; Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar; district collector Rajesh Deshmukh; zilla parishad (ZP) chief executive officer Ayush Prasad and other officials will also be present at the resolution passing programme. “Recently, I attended the last rites of my close relatives. As per tradition, all these rituals were going to be performed but I convinced all the relatives and they agreed not to follow these customs,” Chakankar said.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics