₹2-cr cloth stock lies unused for nine years, PMC orders probe

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday issued show-cause notices to 20 officials and employees over alleged wastage of civic funds after uniforms, sarees and other material purchased nearly nine years ago were found lying unused. PMC issues show-cause notices to 20 officials and employees over alleged wastage of civic funds after uniforms, sarees and other material purchased nearly nine years ago were found lying unused. (HT FILE)

The issue was flagged by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Hemant Sambhus, who alleged that material worth over ₹2 crore had been lying unused for years. According to Sambhus, PMC had procured cloth for uniforms and sarees meant for Class IV employees, along with other material, but failed to distribute it. He said the stock has been stored at the Savitribai Phule Study Room in Vadgaon Budruk.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram appointed additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate to conduct an inquiry. Diwate recently submitted his report, which found the allegations to be true.

Following the findings, the commissioner directed action against those responsible. “Show-cause notices have been issued to 20 employees, including some officials, who were responsible for the lapse,” Diwate said.

Senior civic officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that notices have also been issued to some retired officials. “Once replies are received from the individuals concerned, further legal action will be initiated,” an official said.

Another senior official said the payments to contractors had already been cleared. “The bills were paid, and there appears to be no direct corruption. The material is still there, but the question is why it was never distributed. It is now almost nine years old and no longer in good condition,” the official added.