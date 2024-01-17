2nd time in 5 years, Congress’ Sushilkumar Shinde claims he got BJP ‘offer’ to switch side

Senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde said he and his daughter Praniti got an offer to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not once but twice. Sushilkumar Shinde said that he is 83 now and has been a staunch Congress loyalist all his life, “so there’s no question of my daughter or me accepting any such offers”. (HT FILE)

His claims, which the BJP has denied, comes at a time when Shinde’s daughter’s name is being put forward as a candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking during a party programme at Akkolkot on Tuesday, Shinde claimed irrespective of the offer by BJP, he will continue working in Congress. This is the second time in five years, that Shinde has made a similar claim.

Without specifying when the ’offer’ from the BJP came or from whom, Shinde said this is even though he had lost the elections twice on Congress tickets.

Shinde said that he is 83 now and has been a staunch Congress loyalist all his life, “so there’s no question of my daughter or me accepting any such offers”.

Shinde’s remarks came two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Solapur, which is Shidne’s hometown, to inaugurate the affordable housing project.Shinde’s daughter Praniti is currently a MLA from Solapur.

Reacting to Shinde’s remarks, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule during his visit to Solapur denied the claim.

“The BJP did not give any offer to Shinde and his daughter Praniti. BJP will not ask anyone to join as MLA and MP, but if someone is willing to accept PM Modi’s leadership and join the party, we will welcome them,” said Bawankule.