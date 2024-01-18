2nd time in a week, PM in Maharashtra to handover 15,000 houses to workers in Solapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Solapur on January 19 to deliver over 15,024 homes in the district to beneficiaries from economically weaker sections of society, said district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil. As a part of preparations for the prime minister’s visit, district guardian minister Chandrakant Patila review meeting with district administration officials. (SOURCED FORM X)

This will be Modi’s second visit to Maharashtra within a week as the prime minister was in Mumbai and Nashik on January 12 for inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, metro rail and youth festival respectively. In Nashik, he visited Kalaram temple too.

At Solapur, the homes are built as part of over 30,000 residential units constructed under the PM Awas Yojana. Interestingly, the project to build houses was first mooted by leftist leader Narsayya Adam, who had previously praised Modi for which he was punished by his party CPI-M.

Besides dedicating over 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society, the PM during a public programme in Solapur, will lay the foundation stone of eight AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around ₹2,000 crore in Maharashtra, according to release from Press Information Bureau.

The prime minister will also dedicate more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra.

Modi will kickstart the distribution of first and second instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme, stated the release.

In 2019, when Modi laid the foundation stone of the Solapur project, he had promised to come again to deliver the house keys to beneficiaries.

In Solapur, Modi is likely to address people for which a venue is being prepared at Raynagar.

As a part of preparations for the prime minister’s visit, Patil held a review meeting with district administration officials.

Patil said, “The Prime Minister will be visiting Solapur on January 19. I along with BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule reviewed the preparedness for the visit.”

According to the ministry of housing and urban affairs officials, the Solapur housing project is the world’s largest such plan executed in association with the state agency Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

“World’s largest affordable housing project on PPP basis is coming at Solapur where 30,000 houses will be ready. The project has been executed by MHADA. Cost per house is ₹6 lakh and house area is 300 square feet. The house will have living, kitchen, bed and individual bathroom and WC with water connection. The project is spread over 100 acres. It is a set of seven housing societies. The houses will be for families whose earnings are less than ₹3 lakh per year,” the ministry of housing and urban affairs statement reads.

The government has offered subsidy to beneficiaries with each house availing the benefit of ₹2.5 lakh which includes ₹1.5 lakh by the central government and ₹1 lakh by the state government.

Among the beneficiaries include factory workers, peon, salespersons, autorickshaw drivers, beedi workers and vegetable vendors. The EMI for loan would be between ₹1,800 and ₹2,500. The principle is that the EMI of the loan should be equal to home rent.