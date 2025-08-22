3 arrested, 3 minors booked for murder of techie in Pune

Rajgad police on Thursday arrested three men and detained three minors in connection with the murder of an IT professional. According to Pune rural police, 28-year-old IT engineer Saurabh Swami Athawale, whose body was found on a secluded hill near the Katraj Tunnel on August 19, had been reported missing from August 18. Athawale was an employee of a multinational firm. Athawale lived in the same building as a girl who he considered as his sister. One of the juvenile accused was in a relationship with her. Athawale came to know about it and informed the girl’s parents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The case came to light when a commuter noticed the abandoned body and alerted police. Investigators scanned CCTV footage, formed four teams, and tracked down the suspects within two days.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sangam Kshirsagar (19), Shrimant Gujje (21) and Nitin Trimbak (18).

According to rural superintendent of police Sandeep Singh Gill, the motive was personal enmity. Athawale lived in the same building as a girl who he considered as his sister. One of the juvenile accused was in a relationship with her. Athawale came to know about it and informed the girl’s parents.

“When Athawale informed the girl’s parents, the juvenile accused was forced to move out of his residence in Mangdewadi to Wadgaon Maval. This created resentment and, ultimately, led to the murder,” said Gill.

On August 18, the accused intercepted Athawale while he was waiting near a school to meet the girl. Pretending they wanted to talk, they took him on a two-wheeler to an isolated spot on the hill and hacked him to death with sharp weapons, informed Ravindra Singh Gaur, additional superintendent of police.

Initially, the suspects were booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) but later, charges under Sections 61(1), 61(2), 238 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act were added.

Police have sought the custody of the accused till August 28 for further investigation.