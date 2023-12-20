close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / 3 held, 7 firearms and 24 cartridges seized

3 held, 7 firearms and 24 cartridges seized

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 20, 2023 10:37 PM IST

Kondhwa Police seize 7 pistols, 24 live cartridges from criminals during combing operation. Accused have multiple cases related to illegal possession of firearms.

The Kondhwa Police have seized seven pistols and 24 live cartridges from three criminals on record during a combing operation recently. The accused identified as Sandesh alias Sanjay Ankush Jadhav (32) of Chikhali and Shivaji alias Shiva Bhau Kudekar (34) of Khed were arrested near Bopdeo Ghat.

Lingwale was taken into custody and brought to Pune. The total seizure is worth 4 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have around 32 cases related to illegal possession of firearms, vehicle thefts and preparation to commit dacoity. Kudekar also has three cases related to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty.

Most of the cases are lodged under the jurisdiction of Pune rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. The accused confessed to procuring the firearms from Madhya Pradesh through arms dealer Omprakash Barnala and his agent Rahul Lingwale.

The police team went to Madhya Pradesh to apprehend Barnala who managed to give them the slip. Lingwale was taken into custody and brought to Pune. The total seizure is worth 4 lakh.

Senior inspector Santosh Sonawane said that the trio has been arrested on charges of smuggling firearms.

