3 injured in overcrowding at Shivneri Fort during Shivaji Jayanti celebrations

Pune: Three people sustained injuries after being pushed amid heavy overcrowding at Shivneri Fort in the early hours of Thursday, as thousands gathered to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said. Shivneri Fort in Maharashtra, India, on Friday, December 13, 2012. (Photo by Mahendra Parikh and Vidya Subramanian / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The incident occurred around 3:30am near the Meena Darwaja while a group carrying a torch was descending the fort in Junnar. According to police, the group was moving at a fast pace amid a dense crowd.

“Our police team on duty advised the group to slow down. Meanwhile, someone from the upper side pushed a person, causing four to five people to fall. Three of them suffered leg injuries,” said Pune superintendent of police Sandip Singh Gill.

Police personnel at the spot immediately assisted the injured and ensured smooth movement of devotees. “Additional police force has been deployed, and the situation is now under control,” Gill said.

Gill appealed to visitors to cooperate with the police and follow safety instructions. He urged devotees and visitors to move in an orderly manner, avoid rushing, and strictly adhere to crowd-control advisories issued by the authorities. “We request everyone to remain patient, walk slowly on the fort pathways, and follow directions given by police personnel to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to visit the fort later in the day to pay tributes. Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune district.