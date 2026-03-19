3 killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Borghat on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Three died and five more were injured in a multi-vehicle accident near Borghat on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday morning, said officials. The crash involved six vehicles, including a container truck, a Toyota Innova, a Tata Tigor, a Tata Punch, an Eicher Tempo, and another heavy vehicle. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the accident occurred around 9.40 am on the Mumbai-bound carriageway. The crash involved six vehicles, including a container truck, a Toyota Innova, a Tata Tigor, a Tata Punch, an Eicher Tempo, and another heavy vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the container, driven by Avdhesh Yadav, 37, from Uttar Pradesh, lost control while heading towards Mumbai from Pune. The vehicle first rammed into Punch, then collided with Tigor and tempo. It subsequently hit Innova and overturned onto it, before also striking the heavy vehicle.

Tanaji Chikhale, superintendent of police (Raigad), highway police, said, “The Innova was crushed under the overturned container, resulting in on-the-spot death of three occupants.”

The deceased have been identified as Shrikant Anant Jadhav of Girija Shankar Vihar, Pune; Ambadas Damu Petare of Hingane, Pune; and Pramod Santosh Pawar

Five others, including the container driver Yadav, Bhanudas Gaikwad, Akshay Gaikwad, Navnath Bhujbal, and Swapnil Namdev Bhujbal, sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Khopoli by ambulances of IRB Infrastructure Developers that maintains the expressway.

Officials from Khopoli Police Station, Highway Safety Patrol, and IRB rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. A case is being registered, and further investigation into the accident is underway.