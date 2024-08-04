3 women held in Pune for allegedly honey-trapping, blackmailing senior citizen; cop absconding

The Vishrambaug Police have arrested three women on Saturday for allegedly honey-trapping and demanding ₹5 lakh from a senior citizen after threatening him with false charges of abuse. The incident took place on July 29. The women accused are known for doing petty jobs while the police official is posted at Pune police headquarters. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The probe has also revealed that the fourth accused is a police sub-inspector Kashinath Maruti Ubhe, who actively aided the activities of the trio, who belonged to a Women’s Rights Protection Committee. Ubhe is currently absconding.

The crime came to light after the 64-year-old victim from Kothrud lodged a complaint with police on Saturday which led to the arrest of three women.

The FIR lodged against the accused states that one of the women befriended the senior citizen and brought him to a lodge and engaged in a conversation. After some time, two other women and a man arrived at the spot and physically assaulted him.

The victim was allegedly blackmailed and asked to pay ₹5 lakh. They forced him into a car and brought him near Karve statue. En route they tried to sell his gold ring and asked him to withdraw money from the ATM.

The women accused are known for doing petty jobs while the police official is posted at Pune police headquarters.