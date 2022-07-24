Home / Cities / Pune News / 30 injured, 5 critical as bus overturns on Solapur-Gangapur route
30 injured, 5 critical as bus overturns on Solapur-Gangapur route

The bus was on its way from Solapur to Gangapur when the incident took place near Maindargi village at around 10:30 am
The state transport bus was on its way to Gangapur. Near Akkalkot, the driver lost control and the bus overturned. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The state transport bus was on its way to Gangapur. Near Akkalkot, the driver lost control and the bus overturned. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 05:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

At least 30 passengers were injured on Sunday when the state transport bus overturned on the Solapur-Gangapur route near Maindargi village, an official from the state transport department said.

At least five passengers were seriously injured in the accident, said officials.

The bus was on its way from Solapur to Gangapur when the incident took place near Maindargi village at around 10:30 am.

Divisional controller Vilas Rathod said, “A total of 30 passengers were injured and admitted to Solapur civil hospital for further treatment. Some passengers came out through the emergency exit.”

The state transport bus was on its way to Gangapur. Near Akkalkot, the driver lost control and the bus overturned.

