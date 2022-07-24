30 injured, 5 critical as bus overturns on Solapur-Gangapur route
At least 30 passengers were injured on Sunday when the state transport bus overturned on the Solapur-Gangapur route near Maindargi village, an official from the state transport department said.
At least five passengers were seriously injured in the accident, said officials.
The bus was on its way from Solapur to Gangapur when the incident took place near Maindargi village at around 10:30 am.
Divisional controller Vilas Rathod said, “A total of 30 passengers were injured and admitted to Solapur civil hospital for further treatment. Some passengers came out through the emergency exit.”
The state transport bus was on its way to Gangapur. Near Akkalkot, the driver lost control and the bus overturned.
-
Former general manager of a company in Pune booked for data theft
A company's former general manager, who was denied promotion as chief executive officer (CEO), allegedly stole data and shared it with the competitor company. As per the complaint lodged by the company on Friday, the accused shared company's vital information with a competitor company without their consent and the company faced a loss of Rs 2-3 crores. Frustrated, the accused not only joined the competitor company but also shared business-related data with them.
-
Fake call centre: Uttarakhand STF to write to ED to probe money laundering angle
Expanding its horizon of investigation, the special task force of the Uttarakhand police will write to the enforcement directorate on Monday to probe the money laundering and hawala angle in the international fake call centre case, senior superintendent of police Ajay Singh said on Sunday.
-
Bihar: 6 killed after explosion at businessman's house in Saran district
At least six people died after a house collapsed due to a blast inside a house in Chhapra in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, superintendent of police Santosh Kumar said. “We are investigating the reason behind the explosion. A forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been called,” Kumar said. Local reports suggest the incident occurred after an explosion inside a firecracker businessman's house. The businessman has been identified as Shabir Hussain.
-
MK Stalin's request to PM after Centre's statement on Ukraine-returned students
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take necessary steps to secure the future of the medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine. Thousands have returned from the war-hit nation after Russia launched a surprise attack on February 24.
-
Your space: Noise level from dhol-tasha practice irk residents
Reduce dhol-tasha troupes It is not only the athletes and players but the general public of the peth areas who are irked with the dhol-tasha practice, mainly because of the noise pollution. Also, children have exams, and the loud noise is a hinderance and also causes inconvenience to seniors. The pollution control board must evaluate these troupes. The total number of members in a troupe should not exceed 100. All these norms must be followed.
