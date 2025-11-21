35.51 lakh voters as per draft list released for PMC polls

PUNE: Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday released the draft voter list for all 41 wards of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), putting the total number of voters at 3,551,469 — an increase of nearly nine lakhs since the 2017 civic elections. The surge is largely due to the inclusion of 34 merged villages whose population has now been added to the PMC limits. Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday released the draft voter list for 41 wards of PMC putting total voters at 3,551,469. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Ram said, “The largest ward by voter count is Sus-Baner-Pashan with 1.60 lakh voters, while the smallest is Upper Indiranagar with 62,205 voters.” Objections to the draft list can be filed until November 27 but bulk objections will not be accepted, the municipal commissioner said. PMC polls are likely to be held in January 2026.

Ram said that Pune has 41 wards with four members from each ward except one ward which has five members. “There are complaints about duplicate names in the list. The administration will cross-verify them,” he said. The unusually large size of the Baner-Sus-Pashan ward has raised eyebrows, with its voter count nearly half that of an assembly constituency.

Shortly after the draft voter list was published, aspiring candidates began downloading ward-wise rolls to study voter patterns.

Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar/SP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap alleged political interference in the preparation of the list. “The ruling party influenced the administration and added or deleted names to suit their wards. We have asked our workers to scrutinise the lists and file objections,” he said.