37-year-old man dies in car-truck collision in Wagholi

A 37-year-old man lost his life after his car collided with a truck in the Wagholi area on Saturday. The incident took place at around 4 am at Gade Wasti Chowk when the car, driven by the victim, crashed into a truck that allegedly took a sudden turn without warning. The resulting impact was severe, causing fatal injuries to the car driver, who was pronounced dead on the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Yuvraj Patil, a resident of Dudulgaon Alandi.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the truck driver made an abrupt turn, leaving the car driver with no time to react. The resulting impact was severe, causing fatal injuries to the car driver, who was pronounced dead on the spot.

After the accident, the truck driver escaped from the spot.

Police officials have registered a case against the unknown truck driver.

“We have taken note of the complaint and initial findings point to negligence on the part of the truck driver. Appropriate legal action will be taken after reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness statements,” said a police officer.

Based on the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased Aniruddha Patil, an FIR has been filed against the unknown truck driver under sections 281,106(1) of the BNS and sections 184,132(1),134 of the MVA.