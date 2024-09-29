4 killed while unloading glass consignment in Pune’s Yewalewadi area

Four workers were killed, and one was seriously injured when a glass consignment fell on them while they were unloading it from a truck on Sunday. The incident was reported at around 1:36 pm at Indian Glass Solutions at Yewalewadi in Katraj. The deceased have been identified as Amit Shivshankar Kumar (27), Vikas Sarju Prasad Gautam (23), Dharmendra Satyapal Kumar (40) and Pavan Ramchandra Kumar (44). All the deceased and injured workers were unloading the glass boxes when they met with an accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

After the incident injured Jagatpal Santaram Saroj (49), Moneshwar Kuli (24), Pintu Navnath Irkal (23) and Dyanand Dyanadev Rokade (36) were shifted to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Police said on Sunday 10 boxes of glass consignment arrived at the company from JNPT Mumbai. All the deceased and injured workers were unloading the glass boxes when they met with an accident. Authorities said that the 10mm glass consignment was heavy and was kept in wooden boxes. At least 10 such boxes were in the truck.

Sameer Sheikh, a fire brigade official, who was present at the spot said, “While unloading, 2-3 boxes fell on the workers due to a broken belt. As a result, workers were trapped under glass boxes and died of injuries.’’

Sheikh further said that the glass material was so heavy that the fire officials had to take help from a crane machine to remove the debris and rescue the workers.

Vinay Patankar, senior police inspector at Kondhwa police station said, “Most of the workers are from outside of Maharashtra and came to Pune 2 years ago in search of job opportunities.’’

R Raja, DCP Zone 5 said, “We have booked factory owner Hussain Pithawala, truck owner Sanjay Hivre, truck driver Raju Rasage and contractor Baban alias Suresh Chavan under BNS sections of 105, 125(a), 125(b), 3, 5.’’

Police investigation revealed that there were no worker safety provisions at the site and no safety gloves, and other safety equipment were provided at the site.