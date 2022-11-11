Home / Cities / Pune News / 4 minors attempt robbery, assault man with glass bottle in Pune

4 minors attempt robbery, assault man with glass bottle in Pune

Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:14 AM IST

A man who was on his way to office for a night shift was robbed and assaulted by four minors in Chikhali area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said police officials on Thursday

ByHT Correspondent

The incident took place on Wednesday at 10:45 pm. The police have detained two minors and further investigation is underway.

A complaint was filed by Tulshiram Bhargav Jadhav, 50, father of the victim and resident of Morewasti in Chikhali.

According to the complainant, his son Rasik Jadhav was on his way to work when he was assaulted by the four minors near Morewasti. The minors threatened him and demanded cash. When he resisted them, they assualyed him with and hit him on the head with a glass bottle.

The victim has suffered multiple injuries on the head, stated the complainant.

“As per the complaint filed by the Jadhav, four minors were involved in this incident and we have detained two of them.’’ said A Kumatkar police sub-inspector at Chikhali police station said.

A case under sections of 394,326,511,504,506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and PSI Kumatkar is investigating case further.

Friday, November 11, 2022
