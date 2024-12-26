44 Maha students selected for higher education abroad under Sarathi Scheme this year

Forty-four students of the state have been selected for higher education abroad under the Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad Sarathi Scholarship Scheme this year, down from 50 students selected under the scheme last year. The list of students selected for higher education abroad under the scholarship scheme was announced earlier by the state planning department. The Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad Sarathi Scholarship Scheme for higher education abroad for meritorious girls and boys has been implemented since 2023 with 50 students selected for postgraduate degrees and diplomas, and 25 for PhD courses. While announcement of the final list of selected students was delayed due to the code of conduct for the recent state assembly elections, a committee headed by the president of the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research (HT PHOTO)

While announcement of the final list of selected students was delayed due to the code of conduct for the recent state assembly elections, a committee headed by the president of the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute scrutinised the applications received under this scheme and finally, a total 44 students were selected. As per the information shared by the department, the selection has been approved subject to inquiry of the home department. If the inquiry finds that students have submitted incorrect information in their application, the scholarship of such students will be cancelled and the total expenditure incurred on their further education will be recovered with 15% compound interest, not to mention the said students will be blacklisted and action will be taken against them as per the prevailing law. Students who have been selected for the scholarship will have to submit a bond to use their knowledge for the state and serve the state after completing their education.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students’ Helping Hand, questioned the process of the scheme saying, “Although there were 75 seats under the scheme, last year, 50 students were selected while this year, only 44 students have been selected. Also, the selection list has been announced five months after the application process. This delay affects the academic plans and financial planning of the students. Therefore, the process of the scheme must be completed on time. Also, students should be selected for all the seats available for the scheme. It is necessary to implement this scheme perfectly.”

A senior official from the state planning department on condition of anonymity said, “Among the selected students, two are for PhD courses and 42 are for postgraduate degree-diploma courses. The students have chosen courses in the faculties of engineering, management, science, law, economics and commerce, arts, and architecture from universities in countries like Australia, England, and USA. Due to the election code of conduct for the recent state assembly elections, the selection process was delayed and it will not take place for the next academic year.”