Police investigation exposes loopholes in safety measures at resort where father-daughter duo drowned

According to a preliminary investigation by Bhor police, the owner of Seema Farm House had not followed sufficient safety-related precautions for tourists who visit the resort and swim in the backwaters. A 45-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter drowned while swimming in the backwaters of Bhatghar Dam during a picnic on August 15. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A 45-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter drowned while swimming in the backwaters of Bhatghar Dam during a picnic on August 15. The victims, identified as Shirish Dharmadhikari and Aishwarya, along with their other family members had come for a picnic at Seema Farm House in the Jayatpad area. They were both residents of Aundh.

Aishwarya’s body was recovered on the same day, while her father’s body was recovered on August 16.

Dharmadhikari worked with a private company while his daughter was a school student.

Rekha Wani, deputy superintendent, said, “We are currently investigating the case and have summoned the resort owner for questioning tomorrow (August 18).”

“Prima facie we have found that safety measures were not followed by the resort management. We found that life jackets were not available at the spot where the tourists got into the backwaters for swimming,” she said.

Despite repeated attempts, the management of Seema Farm House, where the incident took place, could not be reached for comments.