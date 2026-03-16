4th platform approved for Hadapsar station

Pune: Last week, the Railway Board officially approved the construction of a fourth platform at the Hadapsar station which is being developed as a satellite terminal. This is a critical step that will accelerate the station’s ongoing development and enhance its capacity to handle increasing rail traffic. Pune, India - May 6, 2019: A view of Hadapsar Railway station of which the work is still in progress in Pune, India, on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

As per officials, the Railway Board has currently sanctioned a 400-metre-long platform capable of accommodating trains with 14 coaches. However, the railway administration is making efforts to extend the platform length to 650 metres, which would allow 24-coach trains to halt at the station.

Hadapsar station was earlier developed as a satellite terminal to ease pressure on Pune railway station, with nearly ₹100 crore invested in its development. Despite this investment, the station infrastructure had not been expanded significantly until now. The addition of a fourth platform marks the first major expansion of the station’s platform capacity, officials said.

Hemant Kumar Behera, public relations officer, Pune railway division, said, “The railway board has approved the construction of the fourth platform at Hadapsar station. Once the required technical formalities are completed, work on the platform will begin. A proposal for extending the platform length has also been submitted to the Railway Board and we are awaiting its approval.”

The new platform is expected to bring significant benefits for passengers from the rapidly developing eastern suburbs of Pune, including Hadapsar, Manjari, Wagholi, Kharadi and Magarpatta City.