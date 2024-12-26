4-year-old girl dies in leopard attack in Shirur

A four-year-old girl died in a leopard attack in Shirur tehsil in Pune district, officials from the state forest department said. The deceased has been identified as Raksha Nikam of Pimpalsuti village in Shirur. A leopard appeared suddenly and dragged the girl to the nearby sugarcane field amid her mother shouting for help. (HT PHOTO)

As per the officials, the incident took place late on Tuesday. Reportedly Raksha was playing in front of the house with her mother also sitting nearby. A leopard appeared suddenly and dragged the girl to the nearby sugarcane field amid her mother shouting for help. Soon a search was carried out for Raksha with the forest department officials arriving at the spot.

The team found her body after two hours in the cane field. The attack was so severe that the girl’s body was found dismembered with head separated from the torso leaving her parents in a state of shock, an official said.

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forest, Junnar forest division, said, “The girl child died in Shirur tehsil yesterday due to leopard attack. Efforts are on to capture the big cat involved in the attack.”

Pune district has seen rising number of leopard attack with at least 10 fatalities reported so far this year.