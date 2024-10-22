5 crore cash seized from car at Khed Shivapur toll booth

Pune: The Pune rural police on Monday night seized unaccounted cash worth ₹5 crore from Innova Chrysta car bearing number MH 45 AS 2526 at Khed Shivapur toll post. According to police and administration sources, the person driving the car claimed that cash was meant to be delivered to a politician currently associated with the ruling party in Sangola. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Rajgad police station area. Pune rural police on Monday night seized unaccounted cash worth ₹ 5 crore from Innova Chrysta at Khed Shivapur toll post. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune superintendent of police Pankaj Deshmukh said, “We are verifying the details about the cash seized tonight. Details will be shared accordingly.”

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on X stated “ ₹5 crore of unaccounted cash found in a car at Khed Shivapur toll booth. Who is the MLA. Mindhe (alluding to CM Eknath Shinde ) is sending ₹75 crore to each candidate and ₹15 crore is the first instalment.”

The model code of conduct for the November 20 state assembly polls came into effect on October 15 and the police have stepped up vigilance.