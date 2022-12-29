5,000 police deployed for New Year celebrations in Pune

With the city gearing up for New Year revelry, the Pune city police on Wednesday announced a slew of measures for the smooth conduct of year-end celebrations.

Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaar on Wednesday said that a 5,000-strong police force will be deployed on the ground for New Year Eve festivities across the city. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kumaar said, “We have decided to deploy 4,000 police personnel and 1,000 traffic police personnel on ground across the city to maintain law and order during New Year celebrations. I request you to cooperate with us and kindly follow the guidelines issued by the Pune police from time to time.”

“We have quite a strong bandobast and we are taking all precautionary measures during New Year celebrations,” Kumaar said. He appealed to citizens not to drink and drive, with the traffic police running a special campaign around this cause. Nearly 100 ‘breath analyser’ kits will be made available on December 31 to keep tabs on drunken drivers, he said.

FC Road and MG Road will be closed for vehicles after 7pm on December 31.

As people usually congregate at malls, churches and hotels among other places, the police will keep a watch on all such places for the safety and security of citizens. The police will take precautionary measures to prevent overcrowding, petty theft and other crimes. The traffic department of the city police along with the local police stations will strictly implement ‘nakabandis’ at all entry and exit points of the city. The traffic department will keep tabs on drunken drivers and take strict action against them. In addition to this, crime branch teams will keep a watch for crimes related to women and children.

Police personnel will be deployed at important locations in the city such as F C road, J M Road, Pune camp and other spots where people usually gather for New Year celebrations. Police in plain clothes will also be deployed at various locations to watch out for any untoward incidents. Furthermore, the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), riot control teams, quick response teams (QRTs), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and home guards will be pressed into service for security purposes.