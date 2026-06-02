5,334 PMC cases pending across courts; civic body spends ₹3 cr on legal fees

PUNE: A total of 5,334 cases involving the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are pending before various courts, with the civic body spending nearly ₹3 crore on advocate fees to pursue them. Pune, India - Oct. 23, 2015: PMC Building in Pune, India, on Friday, October 23, 2015. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The information was provided by the PMC’s legal department to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Datta Bahirat in response to a query raised last week.

Bahirat said he had sought details of pending cases and legal expenditure over the past 10 years. “However, the PMC administration furnished data only for the 2025-26 financial year,” he said.

Questioning the expenditure on external legal counsel, Bahirat said, “The legal department already has its own staff. Why is the civic body spending ₹3 crore on private advocates? These cases should be handled by the department itself.”

According to the data, 2,276 cases are pending in municipal courts, 1,349 in the High Court, 1,119 in district courts and 52 in the Supreme Court.

The figures also indicate a strong success rate for the civic body in cases decided over the past year. PMC won 10 of the 11 cases decided in the Supreme Court and all 23 cases heard by the National Green Tribunal. In the Bombay High Court, it won 65 of the 79 cases decided during the period.

The legal department submitted the information in writing to the corporator.